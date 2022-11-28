Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Outside Colorado Springs

Community will be within Monument's Village at Jackson Creek mixed-use development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Alta25, a 264-unit Class A multifamily community in the Colorado Springs suburb of Monument. Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting in 2025.

"There is strong demand for luxury multifamily communities in this area," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We expect that Alta25 will provide an appealing rental option for residents desiring the style, luxury and convenience that Thompson Thrift communities feature."

Located at 16218 Jackson Creek Pkwy, Alta25 will offer eight, three-story garden style buildings and 96 detached garages. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes will average 987 square feet with luxury finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

Luxury living will continue throughout the community with amenities such as a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, Amazon Package Hub, bike storage and workshop, thoughtfully designed courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, an electronic firepit with seating area, a dog park, pet spa with grooming station, and more.

The site is adjacent to Monument Marketplace, which is home to over 658,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, and sits within The Village at Jackson Creek, a mixed-use project currently in development. Historic downtown Monument, less than three miles north, offers small-town charm filled with unique and locally owned boutiques, restaurants, galleries and spas.

Nearby Interstate 25 is currently being widened to six lanes, which will improve traffic flow from Colorado Springs to Denver, and further improve access to several major employers including Fort Carson, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and Schriever Space Force Base.

Monument offers the ideal Colorado setting with views of Pikes Peak to the southwest, the Rocky Mountains to the west. Additionally, residents will enjoy an abundance of outdoor recreation, and highly rated public schools, both of which contributed to Monument being ranked as one of the best places to raise a family in Colorado.

During the past 30 years Thompson Thrift has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build high-quality, attractive Class A residential communities with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities.

Alta25 will be Thompson Thrift's ninth community in Colorado.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

