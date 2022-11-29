AuthMind Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR), today announced the company was named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security.

AuthMind's newly launched platform stands as an important new security layer for existing cybersecurity investments – arming companies with the ability to easily and consistently close security gaps that are often otherwise missed because of the complex environments that organizations rely on today.

"It's an honor for AuthMind to be named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor, as for us this recognition not only validates our distinctly powerful identity-first approach to preventing cyberattacks and data leakage, but it also underscores the need to gain visibility into all identities' access flows 100 percent of the time, across all applications," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO and Co-Founder at AuthMind. "We're proud to offer the only ITDR solution that continually maps all activity everywhere in an organization and takes customizable actions to halt the preventable cybersecurity incidents we constantly hear about in the news."

Published November 17, 2022, the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Identity-First Security report stated, "These Cool Vendors demonstrate innovative ways of identifying real-time security risks, remediating identity threats, and avoiding system outages."

Gartner subscribers can view the entire report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/4021275?ref=TypeAheadSearch

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security" by Brian Guthrie, Henrique Teixeira, Paul Rabinovich, Felix Gaehtgens, Michael Kelley and David Chase, November 17, 2022

About AuthMind

AuthMind is the only Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution provider that arms organizations with end-to-end visibility into user activity across the integrated application landscape, including cloud, SaaS, and on-premises. By continuously mapping all access flows across all applications, AuthMind uniquely detects and remediates previously hidden security gaps such as shadow access, exposed assets, compromised identities, unknown SaaS apps, shadow accesses, lack and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and much more. Easily deployed with zero agents or clients, AuthMind extends existing cybersecurity investments by analyzing and delivering actionable identity risk information that crucial for a strong security posture. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com.

