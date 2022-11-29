BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST RETURNS WITH MUSIC’S BIGGEST NAMES

Three incredible nights of shows include Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown (Saturday), Dave Matthews Band with DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) (Friday), Paramore (Thursday)

Bud Light and On Location Present Fourth Edition of Super Bowl Music Fest at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announce the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest . Celebrating its fourth year, the three-night festival connects the city of Phoenix with the football and music communities as part of the festivities surrounding this year's Super Bowl. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will run from Thursday, February 9th to Saturday, February 11th at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest kicks off Thursday night with the beloved trio Paramore with special guest to be announced, and is followed by Friday Night with the iconic and revered Dave Matthews Band with a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10:00 am local time. Additional ticket information is available at superbowlmusicfest.com .

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. 2019 through 2021 concerts showcased unforgettable cross-genre performances by powerhouse acts and never-before-paired line-ups, including Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton; Miley Cyrus and Green Day; Bruno Mars and Cardi B; Post Malone and Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay, with a special appearance from Demi Lovato; Guns & Roses and Snoop Dogg; and many more.

The three-day entertainment spectacular has set ticket records and received accolades all around: The New York Times has called it the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show," and PEOPLE Magazine has cited its "Super Bowl dominance." Last year UPROXX lauded "This annual event is perhaps the biggest non-halftime musical attraction of the weekend," and Pollstar proclaimed it "the biggest show… a three-night affair featuring top artists that would be a major event under any circumstances."

"This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories," said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events. "We couldn't be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn't perform together for fans."

"Music and football are core to Bud Light's DNA, and we're thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix," said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they're traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona."

"Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year's host," said Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. "We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination."

In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes. An array of premium seating is available, including suite and club packages plus options for premium hospitality.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.

On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL. For more details on tickets and packages to the Super Bowl, visit onlocationexp.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets .

For more information, please check out @SBMusicFest or visit superbowlmusicfest.com .

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 9 - Paramore with special guest to be announced

Friday, February 10 - Dave Matthews Band with DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Saturday, February 11 - Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

ABOUT ON LOCATION

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports, and entertainment company.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

ABOUT FOOTPRINT CENTER

Located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, for more than 30 years Footprint Center has been the home of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Rattlers and a multitude of live concerts and events each year. Following a $245 million transformation, Footprint Center is the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest. The reimagined arena features state-of-the-art improvements that offer a world-class experience to all who step inside the doors. For more information, visit FootprintCenter.com.

