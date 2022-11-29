Conservation Labs Selected to Participate in AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator for Infrastructure

Conservation Labs will use AWS Products and Services to Monitor Water Systems and Equipment in the Built Environment

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation Labs today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator for Infrastructure , a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make infrastructure more sustainable. This opportunity will support Conservation Labs' efforts to monitor water systems and equipment in the built environment.

"Digitizing the world's water use will have a significant impact on global sustainability and carbon emissions."

The four-week AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS technical and cloud training, mentorship, coaching, and business support. As one of nine companies chosen for this opportunity, Conservation Labs will receive up to $100,000 in computing credits, training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources from AWS, including opportunities to speak with clean tech venture investors.

Conservation Labs is solving for the 5+ trillion gallons of unwanted water use and associated energy loss and carbon emissions across the globe. Water conveyance and use are one of the world's largest consumers of energy, ranging from 3-8% of energy use in different regions of the U.S. and the world, driving up to 3.0 Gt of CO2 emissions annually.

Conservation Labs' first product, H2know™, addresses the 15-20% of water use in the built environment that is lost due to leaks and unwanted use. H2know™ by Conservation Labs is a smart water monitor that delivers actionable water insights, leak alerts, and custom conservation recommendations with a low-cost, easy-to-install sensor and app. H2know™ helps reduce water and water-related expense and provides peace of mind from catastrophic leaks.

Conservation Labs' participation in the program will help accelerate scaling the platform it uses to power H2know™. Conservation Labs' entire infrastructure is built using AWS services.

"At our core, we are a data and analytics company," said Mark Kovscek, Founder and CEO of Conservation Labs. "We invented a way to interpret the sound of water in a pipe using machine learning. We believe that digitizing the world's water use will have a significant impact on global sustainability and carbon emissions."

"One of the greatest challenges in the public sector is our collective need for more sustainable infrastructure," said Jeff Kratz, general manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. "By working with AWS, we believe that startups in our AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator will harness the power of the cloud to make global infrastructure more sustainable and efficient."

Conservation Labs' mission is to improve the planet for future generations. Our products monitor water systems and equipment in the built environment to reduce costs, carbon, and risk. H2know™, our first product, delivers actionable water insights, leak alerts, and custom conservation recommendations with a low-cost, easy-to-install sensor and app. H2know helps reduce water and water-related expense and provides peace of mind from catastrophic leaks.

