Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Wins Gold Award in the 2022 MarCom Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today it has been named a MarCom Gold Winner in the strategic communications, special event category for its ChiroThon 2022, a three-day, telethon-style live streaming event to "celebrate, elevate and support the greatest profession on earth." The international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals received over 6,000 entries from 45 countries.

"Our team worked really hard on launching the first-ever "ChiroThon," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "We were rewarded with a worldwide audience of more than 85,000 viewers participating through various streaming platforms, as well as generous donations, sponsorships and new members joining our nonprofit. Winning a MarCom Gold is the icing on the cake that makes it even more gratifying."

The main goal of ChiroThon was to raise funds to support the creation of new video commercials. Foot Levelers, Standard Process, NCMIC, ChiroHealthUSA and Biotics Research Corporation matched donations to support the ChiroThon "Naturally, Chiropractic" campaign.

"Naturally, Chiropractic" is a video campaign that educates target audiences with accurate, uplifting information about how chiropractic care is a safe, efficient, drug-free form of healthcare that millions of people worldwide trust for the relief of neuromusculoskeletal discomfort.

F4CP has received honors for its video commercials over the past 11 months. It received accolades from Digital Health Awards, Telly Awards and Viddy Awards for its highly successful "I know pain" video commercial to raise positive global awareness of chiropractic care and its doctors.

ChiroThon attracted 50 new members and, in three days, raised more than $175,000 for chiropractic care awareness and outreach, with donations coming from consumers and doctors alike. Hundreds of patients made donations and said it was because they "love their chiropractor." Also, for the first-time, the three major chiropractic publishers came together to stream the event, along with a dozen organizations in the profession, to reach all audiences with the chiropractic message. The three media outlets, Chiropractic Economics, Dynamic Chiropractic and The American Chiropractor, were all instrumental in helping F4CP reach more ChiroThon viewers.

ChiroThon was livestreamed across the nation on 12 Corporate Sponsor social media channels along with the Foundation's website and social media channels. The backdrop for ChiroThon was the Florida Chiropractic Association's The National, one of the largest events for the chiropractic profession, which ran August 25 through 28 in Orlando, Florida.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 27-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. A list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

