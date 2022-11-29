Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Signs Master Franchise and Development Agreement to Debut in Canada

Leading Fast-Casual Concept to Expand North of the Border with Leadership of Long-Time Franchisees

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the signing of a Master Franchise and Development Agreement in Canada to begin growing Freddy's footprint across nine of Canada's provinces excluding Quebec, marking the brand's entry into the country. Led by veteran franchisees Jim Werschler and Gregg Most of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, the deal is part of the brand's latest efforts to strategically expand across target markets throughout North America as new operators join its attractive franchise model. The Master Franchise and Development Agreement will see the group both develop on their own and initiate master franchising activity in Canada with an initial agreement to develop at least 20 Freddy's restaurants. Since the start of the year, Freddy's has added 140 units to the pipeline in both new and existing markets and is poised to continue the momentum well into 2023.

"Gregg and Jim are well-known and highly respected franchisees, especially within Canada, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them as they introduce Freddy's to their home country," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "We work hard to continuously improve upon our franchise business model to adapt to the ever-changing fast casual landscape, and this milestone is a testament to those ongoing efforts as we further propel our growth mission on a global scale. We're proud to partner with such experienced operators and can't wait to see what the future holds for them as they bring Freddy's delicious offerings to the residents of Canada."

With backgrounds in large scale development for multiple quick-service restaurant brands, Gregg and Jim have worked together for over 16 years as franchise partners with much success in North America and Canada alike. The group joined the Freddy's franchise network earlier this year to help the brand enter into the Dakotas with a store in Fargo, North Dakota, and has plans to build three additional locations in North Dakota markets, including Grand Forks, Minot, and Bismarck. Gregg and Jim have a history of international development for multiple brands in Canada.

"We were first introduced to Freddy's by a fellow franchisee and after learning more about the concept and the franchise opportunity, we immediately knew we wanted to be involved with the brand, as we were thoroughly impressed by its notable AUVs and strong leadership team. Jim and I have been long-time business partners in growing our franchise portfolio and after seeing the success of our North Dakota location, we felt it made sense to continue our partnership and introduce Freddy's to Canada," said Gregg Most, Franchise Owner of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. "We're excited to bring this iconic, forward-looking brand to our country for the first time, while simultaneously bringing other franchisees on board to expand Freddy's Canadian footprint."

Franchise opportunities are now available in Canada and remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854; or contact Gregg Most and Jim Werschler at franchising@freddyscanada.net for Canadian inquiries. Prospective franchisees can also visit freddysfranchising.com for the latest information regarding available opportunities.

