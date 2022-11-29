Larkspur at Creekside Finishes Construction, Offers Maintenance-Free Living for Active Adults

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larkspur at Creekside, an apartment home community for active adults 55+, is pleased to announce that construction has finished, and the community is now open.

"Larkspur at Creekside is upscale 55+ living at its finest," Janell Murphy, Greystar Regional Property Manager, said. "Our community gives residents a maintenance-free lifestyle, and our Lifestyle+ program focuses on helping residents active and fit both emotionally and physically with a fitness, mind and body center. As part of the community's Lifestyle+ Program, the community features a comprehensive range of activities that include instructor-led fitness classes, educational seminars, passion projects and cultural programming that explores, celebrates and shares traditions from all parts of the world to include cooking demonstrations, holiday gatherings, cultural events and more."

Managed by Greystar, the community offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans as well as two-bedroom stand-alone cottages with a private garage entry. Apartment homes are finished with quartz countertops, open layouts with attached garages and private patios available in select floorplans. Community amenities are highlighted by a pickleball and bocce ball courts, a community garden and outdoor kitchen and lounge areas.

Larkspur at Creekside is in New Braunfels, TX, which is close to the quaint, historic district of Gruene which boasts antique shopping, dining and entertainment. Dining highlights include Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, Inferno's Wood-Fired Oven & Spirits and Buttermilk Café among others. Shopping options include New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, Gruene Lake Village and New Braunfels Market Place. The community is also near to Kissing Tree Golf Club and other family-friendly attractions like Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, Comal River, EVO Cinemas, Animal World Zoo, Schlitterbahn Water Park and many others.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit larkspurcreekside.com or call 803-359-3010.

Imprint Property Group

Imprint Property Group (IPG) leverages 50+ years of experience in multifamily and senior housing to redefine the Active Adult asset class through IPG's Active Adult brand: Larkspur Communities.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $240 billion of real estate in 226 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 782,900 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $59 billion of assets under management, including approximately $25 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

