Digiday Names Tiger Pistol "Best Social Marketing Platform" for the Third Time in Annual Technology Awards

Continuous innovation for companies that need localized campaign strategies at scale among top reasons for Tiger Pistol's most recent win.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, received the 2022 Digiday Technology Award for Best Social Marketing Platform, marking the company's third win of this prestigious industry award.

Tiger Pistol is now a 3-time winner of the Digiday Technology Awards for Best Social Marketing Platform. (PRNewswire)

"Our world-class team of social advertising and channel marketing experts has clearly created something unique in the world of social advertising," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "This repeated recognition by Digiday further validates Tiger Pistol as the true industry innovator, and that our platform effectively solves issues plaguing modern marketers, including scale, localization, connecting partner ecosystems, and gathering the granular local data needed to inform decisions at the national level."

Digiday honored Tiger Pistol for its work with one of the largest franchise health and beauty companies to drive effective engagement and increase visits for its locations through localized social advertising. Tiger Pistol also received runner-up recognition for its work with one of the nation's top quick serve restaurants (QSR) brands to power its national-to-local social advertising programs. Elliott said these honors solidify Tiger Pistol as the leader in the world of franchise advertising solutions.

"In the last year, we've added new franchise advertising capabilities to our platform that address the delicate balance between the brand control needs of the franchise brand and the local campaign personalization desires of their franchisee," said Elliott. "Franchisees want locally-relevant and easy-to-implement advertising that delivers on their business objectives; whether that's driving foot traffic to their locations or recruiting campaigns that enable them to quickly advertise open positions, maximizing advertising efficiency and effectiveness for both the brand and their franchisees."

In addition to brand control and partner personalization, Tiger Pistol's platform also addresses partner campaign visibility, advertising accessibility for non-marketers, and flexible funding models that allow the franchise brand or franchisees to fund their individual store-level campaigns or pay in aggregate across all their store locations. Finally, Tiger Pistol makes it possible for social campaigns to launch from the individual partner's Facebook Business Page, either by the brand or partner.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. A Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About the Digiday Technology Awards

The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing. Digiday, a division of Digiday Media, takes a global view of the media and marketing industries and confronts the truths in technology's disruption of these industries. Digiday connects with its audience across web, email, podcasts, a membership program and virtual and in-person events. Digiday Awards programs are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. The awards programs are considered to be one of the most influential in the industry.

