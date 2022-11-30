Ragzy Debuts Rotting Sculpture Series at Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the debut of Jessica "Ragzy" Ewud's new NFT art series, "Foil Story," to take place at Art Basel Miami Beach from December 1-3, 2022.

"Foil Story" features rotting fruit sculptures wrapped in aluminum foil, making them invincible to decomposition. They are the artist's first 1-of-1 fine art NFTs and are up for auction on Makersplace : https://makersplace.com/ragzy/knowl3dge-1-of-1-451801/

"I love making these quirky sculptures but haven't had success showing them in galleries due to the nature of them rotting," says Ragzy. "Blockchain technology has allowed me to preserve my sculptures digitally forever."

Ragzy partnered with VNM USA to present "Foil Story" in a custom-built metaverse that imagines Ragzy's NFT art piece as a room-scale sculpture, giving viewers the ability to interact with the piece in a 3D environment, converse with other digital art collectors, and hear about the inspiration behind the piece from Ragzy's digital twin. You can access the metaverse space here: https://metaversehandbook.com/knowl3dge

"I have an absolute obsession with aluminum foil. I love the irony of the material since it can turn anything into art," Ragzy describes the significance of foil in her new series. "The use of foil reflects the dramatization of the current imploding crypto markets. Like the volatility of the crypto market, aluminum has the ability to lose its heat immediately."

Ragzy is a globally-recognized contemporary artist best known for her quirky use of media such as LEGOs, tin foil, and playing cards in her physical and digital creations. She was selected as one of the top LEGO creators in the US and competed in the hit TV series "LEGO Masters." Her work has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, The New York Times, Business Insider, The Randi Zuckerberg Show, and Daily Mail for her creations and contributions to the NFT space.

