SuperCom's Cyber Security Division Announces $600,000 in Orders

Major defense and government security organizations have purchased renewals for over 50,000 licenses cumulatively with an option for expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that a fully-owned subsidiary in its cyber security division, Safend, a data protection and cybersecurity company, received orders totaling approximately $600,000. These orders represent license fees for additional seat expansion and recurring maintenance fees for over 50,000 seats.

Safend provides government agencies and enterprise organizations a broad range of competitive and well-known encryption and data protection solutions. These programs are expected to include end-point machines and integration with existing government infrastructure and systems.

"Many major governmental organizations have access to the best cyber security technologies in the world. We see their repeated choice of Safend as further confirmation of the high quality of our services and solutions. We are honored to assist them in expanding their end-point security measures by utilizing our technology and frameworks supporting unique requirements," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

"Most of these customers renew their contract year after year, for over a decade in some cases, attesting to the confidence large governmental and enterprise organizations have in Safend's industry-leading solutions, when looking to protect some of their most vital infrastructures. It is even more rewarding when these customers expand their contracts by adding new seats, which we see often, and thus growing our relationship with them even further over the years, " Ordan Trablesi concluded.

Safend's Data Protection Suite modules included in the orders are the Safend Protector and Safend Encryptor, as well as AVScan Integration.

Safend Protector controls endpoint devices and data flow by automatically detecting, permitting, restricting files, and encrypting external media devices. Safend Protector is intuitive and complies with major international standards.

Providing transparent full-disc data encryption, Safend Encryptor offers at-a-click company-wide data security. Requiring negligible IT maintenance, Safend Encryptor balances employee productivity with computer performance without interfering with daily activities.

About Safend

Safend is a leading developer of information security solutions for organizations that provide extensive protection of sensitive corporate information found in the organization's computers. Safend's product suite includes encryption of computer drives, removable storage devices, and CD / DVD precise control over the physical and wireless ports and devices connected to them and control and supervision of the placement and transfer of sensitive content. These capabilities enable customers of Safend to comply with regulatory mandates and to protect their corporate data without sacrificing the efficiency and productivity of the organization. Safend has sold more than 3 million licenses for its products to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in international companies, government agencies, and many other organizations worldwide. For more information on Safend and its products: http://www.safend.net

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

