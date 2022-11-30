Terray Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., as Board Independent Director

Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., CEO of Xencor and biotech industry leader, joins the Board of Directors

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery through the application of computational approaches to precisely generated chemical data at scale, today announced the appointment of Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., as an Independent Director.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Bassil join the Terray team," said Jacob Berlin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terray. "He is a true biotech pioneer who has shifted the paradigm in protein engineering. His deep experience in both the field and in company building will be invaluable to Terray during this period of growth."

Bassil Dahiyat has been Xencor's president and chief executive officer since the Company's incorporation in August 1997, and is the co-founder of Xencor, and co-inventor of Xencor's breakthrough XmAb® technology. He has led the Company in creating a diverse clinical-stage portfolio of engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases, and has established alliances with leading biopharmaceutical companies that have resulted in three marketed drugs. Dr. Dahiyat has co-authored numerous scientific papers in the fields of protein design and drug delivery, is an inventor of over 30 U.S. and numerous foreign patents and has received scientific awards from the American Chemical Society, the Controlled Release Society, the Protein Society and Caltech. Dr. Dahiyat also serves as a member of the board of directors of Kodiak Sciences, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Caltech and B.S. and M.S.E. degrees in Biomedical Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University.

"I am thrilled to join the Terray Board of Directors and work with the talented team of scientists they have assembled," said Dr. Dahiyat. "Drug discovery has long been constrained by challenges in scale and resources. Terray's novel platform can overcome these barriers by combining massively scaled experimental screening and advanced computation to discover drug candidates that expand what's possible for new therapeutics and for patients."

About Terray Therapeutics

Terray Therapeutics is a biotechnology company operating at the convergence of AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology to propel drug discovery into the information age. Terray's proprietary integrated computational and experimental platforms generate massively scaled, powerfully agnostic chemical data that are purpose-built to power computational learning and reveal new interactions. This foundation is building an iterative, flexible chemistry engine that delivers more precise therapies to patients faster than ever before. To learn more about Terray, visit terraytx.com.

