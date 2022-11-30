SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZ Media , a world-leading producer of manga and anime, has appointed Masaya Ueno as its VP of Strategic Initiatives. The newly created role will help the company as it continues to expand its operations and bring new products to market. Ueno was most recently COO of KonMari Media Inc., a lifestyle brand of Marie Kondo and part of e-commerce giant Rakuten USA.

VIZ Media Appoints Masaya Ueno as VP Of Strategic Initiatives (PRNewswire)

Planning, directing all aspects of strategic initiatives including partnerships, acquisitions and expansion initiatives

Ueno brings over 10 years of experience in business development and corporate planning focused on the retail sector, including luxury goods. Before joining Rakuten, he spent 15 years in the finance and automobile industries before becoming the General Manager in the CEO's Office of Minit Asia Pacific.

VIZ Media Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Woods, said "Ueno is taking up an important role and will help to build upon VIZ Media's success as we continue to develop new product and service offerings for our growing audience."

Reporting to Woods, Ueno will be responsible for planning and directing all aspects of VIZ Media's strategic initiatives including partnerships, acquisitions and expansion initiatives.

About Masaya Ueno

In his previous role as COO of KonMari Media Inc., a lifestyle brand of Marie Kondo and part of Rakuten USA, Ueno was responsible for managing the company's operations, finance, and strategy. During his tenure at KonMari Media Inc, he also directed all sponsorship and partnership activities where he executed deals with various retailers and internet service companies.

Ueno first joined the Rakuten Group in December 2009, where he led the company's ASEAN Business Development Office. In 2012, he became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Online Shopping, where he was responsible for launching Rakuten in Malaysia and leading its operational growth.

About VIZ Media

An international authority on manga for more than three decades, VIZ Media is leading the way in what's now, new and next. Reaching one in four millennials and half of all GenZ manga readers, VIZ is at the forefront of America's Japanese pop-culture phenomenon, which today dominates multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming.

VIZ is proud to be the #1 destination for manga in America and home to some of the most prestigious anime brands driving the industry. Combined with a market share footprint larger than household names collectively, VIZ has pivoted from a localization company to a market leading pop culture publisher and producer.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

(PRNewsfoto/VIZ Media, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIZ Media