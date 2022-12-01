ACC Completes 3.2MW Rooftop Solar Project for Eastroc Beverage

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") announced that the 3.2MW distributed rooftop solar project in cooperation with Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Eastroc Beverage) has been successfully connected to the grid today.

The completed solar project is installed on the idle roof of Eastroc Beverage's Nanning Plant, which is invested and operated by ACC. The green electric generated by the system will be sold to the user at a competitive price. Not only does user not need any initial investment, but its energy consumption cost will be continuously reduced.

The components, string inverters, grid-connected facilities, wires and cables of this solar project are selected from the industry's high-quality first-line brands. The whole project construction process is always based on the four cornerstones: health and safety, emission control, quality and construction schedule to ensure quality of the system, as well as safety and efficient operation during its life cycle.

Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd is a time-honored beverage manufacturer in Shenzhen and a listed company on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. With the improvement of its product sales, brand reputation and influence, Eastroc Beverage has been listed in "2021 Hurun China 500" and "2021 Hurun China Food Industry Top 100" separately, and has been widely recognized by consumers and organizations. It is a great honor for ACC to cooperate with Eastroc Beverage on the rooftop solar project, and she is looking forward to assisting more and more enterprises full of socially responsible just like Eastroc Beverage and achieve sustainable development and carbon peaking and caron neutrality goals by implementing clean energy systems as well as reducing energy costs and carbon emissions.

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, system operation and management. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.

