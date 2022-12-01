Magellan Midstream to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Aaron Milford, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium at 8:40 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in New York City.

The session will be moderated by Praneeth Satish, Wells Fargo equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay available for at least 30 days.

In addition, management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Magellan's latest investor slide deck used to facilitate these discussions also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact: Paula Farrell

(918) 574-7650

paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

