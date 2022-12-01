Pipefy Summit 2022 Explores How to Achieve Operational Excellence During Times of Uncertainty

The one-day virtual event will kick off on December 7 with key insights from featured presenter Deepika Rayala, CDIO of Cornerstone OnDemand.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the third annual Summit by Pipefy , the low-code process automation platform. The virtual event will take place December 7, 2022 from 9 am to 2 pm PST.

Pipefy is a low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work. (PRNewsfoto/Pipefy) (PRNewswire)

Pipefy Summit is a free event open to business professionals who want to achieve operational efficiency while having to do more with less. This year's event will highlight how businesses can forge a path forward during times of uncertainty by building processes they can trust.

Attendees at Summit 2022 will have access to information and insights from industry thought leaders and process excellence experts. Deepika Rayala — CDIO of Cornerstone OnDemand — will host the opening session. Additional sessions will feature experts from AWS, ABBYY, FTI Consulting, Spoke Phone, Quandary Consulting Group, and Kore.ai.

Panel discussions will address issues and challenges facing HR, Finance, Customer Ops, and IT teams. Topics include how HR process optimization creates better experiences for employees and candidates, how to achieve perfection in your procurement process to avoid errors and contain costs, and why partnerships between IT teams and citizen developers are crucial for achieving operational excellence.

Summit 2022 also offers attendees valuable networking opportunities.

"You can expect inspiration and practical insights from this event," says Alessio Alionço, Pipefy's CEO and founder. "Digital transformation was already vital, but it has become even more urgent since businesses have faced unprecedented disruptions over the past two years. This year's Summit will explore how businesses can succeed in uncertain times by empowering their doers with the right tools and trustable processes."

The event is held to accommodate U.S. and Brazilian time zones, but attendees can also watch sessions on-demand at their convenience. Pipefy Summit is open to everyone, but attendees will benefit from having a Pipefy account. Attendees can create a free account ahead of time.

For more information, visit Pipefy Summit .

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and optimizes processes for teams in Finance, HR, Customer Operations, IT, and more. Through its workflow automation and a low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department.

