rPlus Energies Announces Theresa Foxley as Chief of Staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies ("rPlus") today announced that Theresa Foxley will be joining as its chief of staff after having spent the last eight years in statewide economic development. Most recently Theresa lead the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) as its president and chief executive officer.

"Throughout the last several years in economic development, I saw our utility partners and corporate clients increasingly prioritize access to the types of projects rPlus is expert in developing. The opportunity to join rPlus Energies, a company committed to sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy projects while also having a positive impact in the communities that host them, satisfies my greatest career ambition: To leave a positive imprint on the world," said Foxley. "Furthermore, having done legal work for rPlus' leadership team some 12 years ago makes this opportunity even more exceptional. Formally joining the team to help the company achieve its ambitious plans feels like both a natural homecoming and an exciting new challenge."

Prior to the origination of rPlus Energies, Foxley and rPlus president and CEO, Luigi Resta, collaborated on Utah's first utility-scale solar project, the 80 MWac Utah Red Hills Renewable Energy Park in Iron County, Utah. They continued their work together on Three Peaks Solar, another 80 MWac project in southern Utah.

Later down the line, Foxley introduced Christian Gardner, CEO of the Gardner Group, to Resta. Together Resta and Gardner created rPlus Energies in late 2018.

"She has great intuition, knows the value of building relationships with all stakeholders and is creative in her execution," said Gardner. "Theresa has had an enormous impact on economic development in Utah, and we welcome her leadership in building renewable energy power sources across the nation as rPlus expands."

rPlus hosts a robust portfolio and recent achievements which include the 80 MW Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah (commissioned in summer 2022), the 200 MW Appaloosa 1 Solar project in Iron County, Utah (currently under construction), the advancement of the 152 MW Cedar Creek wind project in Idaho (acquired by a large development firm in late 2021) and Utah's current largest planned solar plus storage facility, the 400 MW solar with 200 MW battery storage Green River Energy Center project (currently under development). rPlus' total contracted renewable generation capacity is currently over 1.2 GW, all executed since the organization formed four years ago.

"Theresa adds a unique and necessary skillset to our leadership team. She has proven execution in running a team and business, negotiating contracts, and managing outcomes," said Resta. "We've got a lot of work to do, and Theresa will play a valuable role in our continued growth. I am thrilled she is coming on board."

Foxley will officially join the rPlus team in early 2023.

