United Hires Maria Deacon as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations

Longtime GE Aerospace leader will now oversee United's technical operations

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today named Maria Deacon senior vice president of technical operations, overseeing the carrier's maintenance operations, ground service equipment and facilities maintenance, supply chain, technical services, and planning and strategy. Deacon will also shape the continued growth and investment in United's Calibrate apprenticeship program, helping the airline expand and diversify its next generation of maintenance employees.

Most recently, Deacon served as GE Aerospace's general manager of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). In her new role at the airline, Deacon will report to United's Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer Greg Hart.

"Our ambitious United Next growth strategy provides a remarkable opportunity to leverage Maria's unique skillset," said Hart. "In her nearly 25 years at GE, she established an impressive record of supply chain and operational successes, and her approach to team culture has driven exceptionally high levels of accountability and execution that drove operational excellence."

At the helm of GE Aerospace's extended MRO network, Deacon was responsible for delivering revenue across a mix of more than two dozen global GE and partner sites worldwide. As general manager of CFM Services at GE, she managed the financial aspects of the largest in-service fleet in commercial aviation and the joint venture relationship for all CFM and LEAP engine services. In her role as general manager of supply chain at GE, Deacon led the ramp up of critical helicopter, fighter jet engines and spare parts for U.S. military operations among other key responsibilities.

Deacon holds a CPA from the University of Cardiff in Wales, U.K. and is a certified investment management accountant.

