Holiday Train prepares to raise money, bring joy to Iowa communities

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into Iowa tomorrow, with 10 shows scheduled over the next five days. Each show will serve as a fundraiser for the local food bank.

Iowans wishing to attend a Holiday Train show should bring a donation of cash or a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. All donations stay local to help feed those in need in the community, and the food bank will have a station set up at each site to collect donations. Each show will feature a half-hour live concert by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

The Iowa shows will occur at:

Davenport, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue and West River Drive, to benefit Churches United;

Muscatine , Dec. 3 at 7:45 p.m. at the west end of River Side Park, to benefit the Salvation Army;

Ottumwa , Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at the CP depot, 1300 Wildwood Drive, to benefit the Food Bank of Iowa ;

Clinton , Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the east end of Maine Avenue near the Sawmill Museum, to benefit Information, Referral & Assistance Services;

Bellevue, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Horizon Lanes parking lot, to benefit Bellevue Bread Basket ;

Dubuque , Dec. 6 at 8:45 p.m. at Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue, to benefit the Dubuque Food Pantry;

Guttenberg , Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on the east side of the Schiller Street railroad crossing, to benefit Clayton County Food Shelf;

Marquette , Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in the marina parking lot north of the Casino Queen, to benefit the Clayton County Food shelf;

Lansing , Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at Ball Park Field on South Front Street, to benefit the Allamakee County Food Shelf;

New Albin , Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot between Ross Avenue and Oak Street, to benefit The Way Station.

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised more than $21 million and 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across the U.S. and Canada. CP strongly encourages attendees to bring cash donations since local food banks have agreements to purchase food at a discount.

Holiday Train fans can follow the train via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @CanadianPacific. A live train tracker will be available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

About the CP Holiday Train

