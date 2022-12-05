Batteries Plus Partners with Duracell & Toys For Tots to Leave 'Positive' Impression this Holiday Season

Third Annual Partnership Aims to Power Up the Holidays with 60,000 Battery Donation

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season rapidly approaching, it is the time of year for people to be thankful and give back to their communities. That is why Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, has teamed up with Duracell and the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots Campaign for the third consecutive year to power tens of thousands of children's toys this holiday season.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

In the exclusive partnership with Duracell, Batteries Plus donated over 100,000 AA and AAA batteries to the national children's charity. The batteries will be used to power donated toys and games, giving life to thousands of gifts that will make their way into children's hands this December. This mission aligns perfectly with Batteries Plus's efforts to support the hundreds of communities in which its stores operate. In fact, this holiday season, Batteries Plus franchise owners are hosting bins in stores across the country. In addition, the Batteries Plus corporate offices in Wisconsin, along with its distribution center, also collected toys for their local Toys for Tots chapters.

"Batteries Plus is dedicated to serving our local communities," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "From our donations to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, awarding batteries to underserved schools, and providing scholarships to military veterans' families, we always are looking for ways to continue our charitable efforts which is why we could not be more pleased to be partnered with Toys for Tots for the third consecutive year in order to spread holiday cheer for children across the country."

The unique partnership continues to be a welcomed addition to the Toys for Tots mission. While the donated gifts are the foundation of the company's efforts, many of these toys require batteries which typically are not included, making this generous contribution from Batteries Plus and Duracell even more special to both Toys for Tots and the children who receive the gifts.

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Batteries Plus as National Corporate Donors for the 2022 holiday season," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The company's community-service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for 75 years through our Toys for Tots Program."

Toys for Tots refuses to distribute incomplete toys, and the organization considers a toy without the required batteries to be just that. The benefit of Batteries Plus and Duracell's donation is twofold: it makes any incomplete toys whole and allows Toys for Tots to use available dollars to purchase more toys versus batteries.

"In our continued partnership with Batteries Plus, Duracell® is proud to come together for yet another holiday season to support the Toys for Tots campaign," said Andrew Wales, Sr. Sales Manager – North America. "Our mutual commitment to our neighbors and communities across our nation is what allows us to continue this amazing partnership with Batteries Plus and Toys for Tots to make sure every toy donated is completed with the batteries needed to power the toy and put a smile on each child's face when they open their gifts Christmas morning."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

MEDIA CONTACT: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, rlee@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus