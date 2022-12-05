Guidehouse Wins Prime Role on VA's $650M AVAIL Healthcare Innovation Contract, Including 4 of 5 Initial Tasks

Initiative focuses on digital twin development and designing new payment models to further innovate Veteran care

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has been awarded a prime role on Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL), a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) initiative focused on designing, testing, and scaling healthcare innovations to improve Veteran care. Guidehouse won 4 of 5 key task orders to help VA develop a digital twin solution to optimize its healthcare construction, design, and planning processes, and pilot innovative payment models to drive value in the areas of chronic conditions management, physical therapy care coordination, and in-home care delivery.

A multi-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity $650 million contract, AVAIL will support the work of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning to ensure solutions create meaningful value for VHA clinicians, administrators, and caregivers, as well as Veterans and their families.

"Guidehouse is honored to have the opportunity to work with VA to develop innovations that will advance care and improve the lives of our nation's Veterans and their caregivers," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "This effort aligns our powerful combination of innovative digital and data transformation, commercial healthcare, and public health expertise with our collective partner network, the type of collaboration and synergy that embodies why Guidehouse exists."

For more than 25 years, Guidehouse has been a proud and trusted VA partner, supporting their mission of providing exceptional healthcare that improves the health and well-being of America's Veterans and their families. Earlier this year, Guidehouse was named a finalist in Mission Daybreak, a $20 million challenge designed to help VA develop new suicide prevention strategies for Veterans.

Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, Guidehouse helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. With 12 KLAS #1 rankings, the Guidehouse Health team integrates strategy and policy expertise with deep industry partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem to assist organizations with modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations.

Guidehouse is honored to be named a Military Friendly® Employer for creating a sustainable and meaningful environment for the military community; to have received the 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for recruiting, hiring, and retaining Veterans; and to have earned the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

