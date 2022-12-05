InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact Tool for Cutting Various Materials (DAL-278)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a compact and efficient tool for cutting a variety of materials like sheet metal, plastics, glass, and wood," said an inventor, from Denton, Texas, "so I invented the INSTA- CUT. My design enables you to cut materials at jobsites or in home shops where larger, expensive equipment such as hacksaws, tin snips or other cutters may not be available or practical."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cut a variety of materials in a quick and efficient manner. In doing so, it can be used to cut sheet metal, plastics, glass, thin wood, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need for larger expensive equipment or power sources. The invention features a small and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for first responders, construction workers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

