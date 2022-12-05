SonicWall Earns Multiple Channel Awards, Delivers More Value and Savings to Global Partner Community

SonicWall innovates in face of uncertain economic climate via unique approaches to lower TCO for partners, customers

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that its next generation firewalls were a winner in CRN's prestigious 2022 Products of the Year Awards, notching yet another award in an impressive run for the company that is diligently driving new and innovative strategies to its partners offset rising costs industry-wide.

"As businesses world-wide are facing economic pressures, SonicWall is committed to offering our partners with cost effective and value-add options that they can extend to their customer base," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. "We're grateful to be recognized by CRN on all fronts — from our industry-leading products, our incredible employees and our valued partners worldwide. We will continue to offer creative ways to meet supply-chain demands, reduce TCO and ensure our partners and their businesses are position for success."

SonicWall has been the recipient of several CRN awards in the second half of 2022:

CRN 2022 Annual Report Card: SonicWall earned a spot as a winner in the Enterprise Network Security category of the prestigious list.

CRN 100 People You Should Know: SonicWall's Senior Director of Global Field Marketing Nicola Scheibe was included on CRN's annual list.

CRN 2022 Edge Computing 100: SonicWall and its Capture Cloud Platform earned a spot as one of the 25 hottest edge security companies.

CRN Tech Innovators : SonicWall's NSa 5700 firewall stood out among the competition and won the Best Enterprise Network Security category.

CRN Products of the Year: Customers cited SonicWall's next-generation firewall as a need in the marketplace.

"CRN's Products of the Year Awards are always one of the year's most talked about industry lists. Our 2022 honorees are all leading vendors who set themselves apart by their unflagging commitment to industry excellence for channel partners and their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It's a distinct honor to recognize these innovative products and services which each set a very high bar for solution providers looking to expand their portfolio based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and market need."

Innovating pricing strategy, re-launching '3 & Free' program

SonicWall is listening to its partner community and innovating based on their direct feedback. To offset rising costs industry-wide, SonicWall is evolving its pricing structures to ensure its partners remain successful — both in the short-term and well into the future.

In early December, SonicWall announced the '3 & Free' promotion for select TZ370 and TZ470 models. SonicWall customers need to purchase a three-year license of our most popular Advanced Protection Service Suite (APSS), and they'll receive an eligible TZ firewall for free. This offering complements the '3 & Free' bundling promotion announced for the NSa 2700 and NSa 3700 in November 2022.

"While other vendors are raising hardware prices as much as 35% in some areas, SonicWall is being proactive to support long-term savings and reduced TCO for customers," said SonicWall EVP, America Sales Jason Carter. "SonicWall will be limiting price adjustments to one-year security service subscriptions and concurrently is taking the unprecedented step of decreasing costs of two- and three-year security service subscriptions."

SonicWall Enhances MySonicWall UI, Releases new SonicWave Wireless Access Point

In another step to help its partners, SonicWall has published an updated user interface (UI) to the MSSP Monthly licensing feature in MySonicWall. The new release includes a new and improved user experience to help provision tenants and products and provide access to users via user groups. It also now supports two-factor authentication (2FA), integration with Microsoft Azure AD and other Identity Providers via SAML, and multi-tier multi-tenancy for master MSSPs and License Aggregators.

Additionally, SonicWall is announcing the availability of the SonicWall SonicWave 621, a ceiling-mountable wireless access point suitable for indoor single-unit or multi-unit deployments.

