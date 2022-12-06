Bloomreach Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in E-Commerce

Inc.'s 3rd Annual List Recognizes 241 Private Companies Putting Purpose Ahead of Profit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in the e-commerce category. Inc.'s Best in Business awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact and influence in their fields, communities, the environment, and on society as a whole.

"Bloomreach is honored to be included in the Inc. Best in Business list," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "At Bloomreach, we recognize the wide-reaching impact of commerce on communities everywhere. We want to do all we can to ensure that impact is a positive one, whether that be through the educational programs we offer or through the digital experiences we create with our customers, who connect people around the world with critical goods and services. There's still a lot of good to be done, and we're committed to finding new opportunities to drive positive change throughout e-commerce."

"Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the company's achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. With an extremely competitive pool, the editors selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail and among younger and older companies. Bloomreach stood out as an e-commerce company that impacted its community through CSR initiatives, educational programs, and the e-commerce experiences it powers for diverse businesses, all of which bring important goods and services to people around the world. Fellow honorees across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

