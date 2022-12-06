FinVolution maintains status of Low-Risk Rating from Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it has received a "low risk" Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating from Sustainalytics for the second consecutive year, placing the Company's ESG performance among the top 15% of its industry peer group.

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings measure the degree to which a company's economic value is at risk driven by ESG factors or, in other words, the magnitude of a company's unmanaged ESG risks. Covering more than 16,000 companies, Sustainalytics provides the widest coverage of analyst-based ESG Risk Ratings in the market. Based on scoring across a broad range of categories and metrics, FinVolution was designated as "low risk" by Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating system.

Mr. TieZheng Li, Deputy Chairman and President of FinVolution, commented, "We are very proud that our ESG efforts are recognized by Sustainalytics once again this year, a compelling testament to our visions, policies and practices of sustainability. Committed as always, we strive to promote all aspects of ESG in our operations, including corporate governance and behavior, data privacy and security, human capital development, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our ESG engagement, redoubling our efforts to propel sustainable development while also creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research, ratings and data, serving the world's leading institutional investors and corporations. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. For more information regarding Sustainalytics ESG rating, please visit https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had over 154.3 million cumulative registered users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase the volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

