Karmanos Cancer Institute Receives the Women's Choice Award® as one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care for 10th consecutive year

Range of treatment services, low infection rates cited in award recognition

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has been named one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women's Choice Award ® , America's trusted referral source for the best in health care. The award signifies that Karmanos is in the top 10 percent of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering cancer care services. Karmanos has received this honor since the inception of the award in 2014.

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, headquartered in Detroit, receives Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care for 10th consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

"This award speaks to our excellence in the care of cancer patients. We are proud of our long history of being recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and are currently one of only 53 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country," said Kay Carolin, MSA, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "When our patients come to us, we commit to supporting them through their cancer journey by providing expert care and compassion in a healing environment. This aligns with our mission of a world free of cancer."

A hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer Classification (ACS CoC) as one of four specific types of cancer programs to be considered for the award. The Women's Choice Award measures hospitals on the presence of specific cancer-related services offered on-site, infection rates and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey. The award is unique because the criteria also include primary research about women's healthcare preferences.

America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women's Choice Award ® also ranked the NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in the top eight percent for Breast Care and the top five percent for Mammogram Imaging. View Karmanos' listing on the Best Hospitals for Cancer Care list here.

"The very first step on a cancer journey is knowing where to go for the best care," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award and breast cancer survivor. "We're empowering women to make confident decisions about the best hospital for cancer care for themselves and their loved ones. We help them make smart, informed choices during a stressful time."

Accreditation required for the award ensures that a hospital or facility offers a full range of diagnostic and treatment services or provides integrated cancer care and comprehensive services.

Low infection rates compared to the national average are another important measure. Oncology patients are more susceptible than other patients to hospital-acquired infections because of their compromised immune systems.

Passi emphasized that Karmanos Cancer Institute and all the 2023 America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care deliver the care that matters most to women.

"In addition to our award winners' high-level performance on a national level, they provide the care that women value most, including easily accessible services on-site to avoid multiple trips for their treatment, which is so important to women faced with a cancer diagnosis," stated Passi.

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is one of 459 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for cancer care in the U.S. by the Women's Choice Award.

For more information on Karmanos Cancer Institute's cancer services and programs, call 1-800-KARMANOS (1-800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Women's Choice Award®

The Women's Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation's best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit www.womenschoiceaward.com to learn more.

