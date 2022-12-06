Leading Stem Cell Clinic in the US Develops First Real "Stem Cell Face Mask"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springs Rejuvenation began as a Stem Cell and Exosome treatment center with a focus on acute medical conditions and joint injures. More recently the springs team began focusing on skin health adding exosome therapy to already popular treatments such as "The Vampire"/PRP facial, micro needling and non surgical hair transplant. With the overwhelming success Dr. Charles Pereyra decided to create a product that could provide the same benefit from home. "We created face mask born from the most successful therapies used to heal skin and grow collagen. Utilizing the most effective treatments at burn centers, chronic wound care facilities and aesthetic practices". The Cell Mask contains a stem cell growth matrix, peptides that promote healing, hyaluronic acid, honeysuckle extract (used for chronic wounds), and several other growth factors that promote collagen production. "The results so far have been astounding. We've seen acne heal, scars reduce and skin tightening with just one or two uses."

Number one Stem Cell and Exosome Treatment Center Springs Rejuvenation Creates First of its Kind Stem Cell Face Mask

Springs Rejuvenation's Joint Pain Relief Program

Springs Rejuvenation gained most of its notoriety though stem cell and exosome joint injections of professional athletes. Specializing in non surgical meniscus tear repair, ACL recovery, and rotator cuff tears. Allowing many to remarkably return to play several weeks after a single injection. Dr. Charles Pereyra stated, "we've been combining high quality MSC stem cells and exosomes which allows most recovery to occur more rapidly, and with little to no downtime". Springs has also used this technology to treat many chronic joint conditions such as neck pain, back pain, and osteoarthritis, providing joint pain relief to many without success from traditional methods.

Nearby Medical Clinic Practices

Springs Rejuvenation has been collecting data from IV stem cell and exosome therapy for many of the nations top medical conditions. Including heart disease, stroke, COPD/asthma, spinal cord injuries, nerve injury, Alzheimer's and dementia. In addition to several autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and thyroid conditions. During the recent events with COVID 19 Springs has been providing care throughout the country for patients with covid 19 infection, post covid lung problems, and covid long haul syndrome.

"Stem Cell therapy is the future of medicine, and we want to make sure our patients get the best care possible. Our goal is to help provide pain relief and improve the lifestyle of our clients on an individual basis. Having a high quality of life well into a person later years is very possible, and its possible now. Our commitment to patient care is what makes us the best stem cell center in the US."

Located thought the US Springs Rejuvenation is the nations leading stem cell center with locations in Miami Florida, Atlanta Georgia, Austin Texas, and Los Angeles. With mobile IV and concierge services located in most locations, including New York, South Florida, Colorado, San Fransisco, San Diego, and Dallas Texas

For more information call

(404) 780-5617

Or Visit

https://thecellmask.com

https://springsrejuvenation.com

Patient reviews

"Springs Rejuvenation is the best stem cell center I've ever been to"

-Brian Cage

"The Staff at springs rejuvenation are excellent, definitely the number 1 stem cell center in the country"

-Roan Jucao Pereira

"I wasn't able to use my legs the way I used to, now I'm moving with ease"

-George Mathew's

"My fathers heart failure wasn't allowing him to walk well, now he's climbing flights of stairs without difficulty"

- John Daughtry

"The numbness and tingling from my MS are gone"

-Alina Kalov

"My face looks amazing I had a some acne and it was gone within 3 days after the mask"

-Audra Stilwell

The FDA does not endorse the treatment of any medical condition aside from disorders of the hematopoietic system in the US

First of its Kind Stem Cell Face Mask (PRNewswire)

Acne one hour to one week after single mask use. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Charles Pereyra (Left) and Dr. David Wu (Right) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springs Rejuvenation