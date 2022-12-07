7IM Partners With StarCompliance For Employee Compliance Software Solution

The investment management firm will implement the SaaS compliance platform to mitigate the risk of conflicts of interest more easily and effectively across its fast-growing employee base

YORK, England, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announced today it is partnering with 7IM to provide a full suite of employee conflicts of interest monitoring software that will easily and effectively mitigate the risk associated with the kinds of employee activity that could adversely affect their regulatory compliance.

"7IM was using SharePoint to monitor processes to ensure its employee base, and by extension the firm, stayed compliant," said Craig Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Star. "But the firm was growing fast and those kinds of monitoring practices aren't scalable. They needed dashboards, better reporting capabilities overall, and a way to make certifications less of a heavy lift. Star also ticked the box on better broker coverage and the guarantee of a speedy implementation. We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with this fast-growing City firm."

7IM will initially be bringing 450+ users onto the STAR Platform. Founded in 2002, the London-based firm provides discretionary investment management services, a platform, and a range of funds and model portfolios to professional advisers, wealth managers, individuals, charities, and pension funds.

Jana Sivananthan, Chief Risk Officer at 7IM added: "At 7IM, we have always prided ourselves on being forward-thinking and innovative, leveraging leading technology to deliver the best possible outcomes. As such, when we went to look for a new employee compliance solution, we wanted to partner with a company that had a similar philosophy and offered something that was demonstrably better than anything else out there. StarCompliance stood head and shoulders above the competition in this regard. Their STAR Platform is scalable, user-intuitive, and the Personal Account Dealing product offered pre-clearance; a must-have for us."

Star has more than 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a range of industries. Star's future-ready employee compliance platform is scalable and easy to use for employees at all levels of an organization—helping firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.

About 7IM

It all began in 2002, with seven of us in a basement establishing 7IM because we couldn't find anywhere, we wanted to invest our families' money. Our assets under management now stand at over £19bn, and we have moved from 'basement' to 'Bishopsgate' in the City of London.

We manage money aiming to meet people's medium to long term return expectations. Fundamentally, we believe in active asset allocation in both active and passive investments (where we were one of the first to offer actively managed passive portfolios). We build global portfolios based on that allocation and include alternative assets where appropriate to manage the risk reward trade off. Active currency management is also at the core of what we do.

7IM provides investment services to professional wealth managers, planners, advisers, and private investors. These include discretionary investment management, a range of multi-asset portfolios, an investment and open architecture trading platform and a fantastic app, 7IMagine, which brings client portfolios to life. www.7im.co.uk

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

