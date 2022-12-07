BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED A 2022 WWCMA WORKWELL MASSACHUSETTS AWARDS WINNER FOR EXEMPLARY WORKSITE HEALTH PROMOTION

Award recognizes successful corporate health improvement and wellness program

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is proud to be named a 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Awards program winner in the large group category for exemplary worksite health promotion. The awards, powered by Healthiest Employers, recognizes Blue Cross' achievements in providing best-in-class programs and supporting employees through a culture of well-being.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

Blue Cross' well-being program offers a wide array of best-in-class benefits across the spectrum of physical, social, emotional, and financial wellness to support employees no matter where they are in their well-being journey. Offerings include online mental health programs, financial coaching, virtual fitness classes and family care benefits.

"Over the past few years, we've seen the needs and priorities of our associates change amid the pandemic and our transition to a hybrid work model," said EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Sue Sgroi. "We have a relentless focus on the well-being of our associates and will continue to evolve our benefit offerings to ensure that our colleagues and their families thrive into the future."

WorkWell Massachusetts Awards is a corporate award program created by WWCMA, a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. WWCMA is partnering with Healthiest Employers, a trusted national awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a proactive approach to employee health.

The judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric focused on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

"Given all of the unique challenges that organizations have been facing over the last few years, our goal is to recognize those companies that are finding ways to approach well-being in a more holistic way, and meet the needs of employees and their families," says Jenna Carter, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair.

Blue Cross will be recognized at a special celebration event on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 pm - 10 pm at Lord Hobo Brewing Company in Woburn, MA.

View the 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Award Winners.

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org and follow us @WorkWellMass.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Our goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( http://www.bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED A 2022 WWCMA WORKWELL MASSACHUSETTS AWARDS WINNER FOR EXEMPLARY WORKSITE HEALTH PROMOTION (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts