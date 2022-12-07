Century Communities Reveals New Homes in Blaine, Washington

Top 10 builder now selling from the low $700s. Model open for tour!

BLAINE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that its anticipated new community in Blaine, WA—Horizon at Semiahmoo—is now selling. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour the community's new model home, showcasing the lavish two-story MacLaine floor plan. An exceptional location in coastal Blaine offers quick access to beautiful parks, walking trails and a downtown district—bustling with boutique shops, popular eateries, year-round events and much more. Buyers will also love living minutes from the celebrated Semiahmoo Resort, The Spa at Semiahmoo, and the Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SemiahmooWA.

"With picturesque views and dazzling floor plans, we're thrilled to announce that Horizon at Semiahmoo is now open for sales," said Mick Cermak, Century Communities Washington Division President. "This community only has a total of 27 homesites, so interested homebuyers are encouraged to stop by for a tour or view available homes online while they can."

MacLaine Floor Plan at Horizon at Semiahmoo | New Homes in Blaine, WA | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

MORE ABOUT HORIZON AT SEMIAHMOO:

27 homesites

Rambler and two-story homes from the low $700s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 3,283 square feet

Large patios, decks, great room fireplaces, generous kitchen islands, Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Featuring a stunning location along Washington's northwest coastline, Horizon at Semiahmoo provides captivating views of Birch Bay and the North Cascades Mountains. The community also boasts close proximity to popular attractions in the charming town of Blaine—including trails and beaches at Semiahmoo Park, and walkable shops and restaurants in downtown Blaine—plus a short drive to destinations like Bellingham, WA and Vancouver, BC.

Community Sales Center:

5431 Lonicera Drive

Blaine, WA 98230

425.275.5343

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

