Cymbiotika Places in 12th annual Best in Biz Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika has been named a silver winner in Small Company of The Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. Last year, Cymbiotika was named a gold winner on the fastest-growing companies list. Being awarded Company of the Year this year demonstrates Cymbiotika's growth, both internally and externally. Cymbiotika is proud to be listed on this prestigious award.

This year, the program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies. Competing businesses were of all sizes and represented all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' leadership, innovative strides in using new technologies, inclusion programs, and workplace best practices. Judges also evaluated companies on their community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and social responsibility programs.

"We are incredibly proud to be ranked as one of the Small Companies of the Year," said Shahab Elmi, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Our team works hard every day to ensure people live happier, healthier lives. Everything we do starts and ends with our team members, our customers, and the environment."

Winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are qualified to objectively determine the best of the best from among hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian, and Portland Tribune.

"The companies of the Best in Biz Awards teach us again a grand truth about organizational karma: the rewards come to those who figure out how to give more, do more, be more," said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate. "These companies you want to work for, work with, buy from, and root for are the corporate equivalent of a life well-lived."

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were presented in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a complete list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in the Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About Cymbiotika

Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika is an innovative health and wellness brand based in San Diego, California. Rooted in the belief that your mind and body deserve the best, Cymbiotika aims to educate and inspire people to take actionable steps to achieve optimal health. Combining scientific innovation with traditional Eastern medicine, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality ingredients for their formulas. Never using synthetics, fillers, or other preservatives in its products, Cymbiotika's revolutionary formulas will help resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by the most prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal. Winners have also spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are presented in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, CSR, media, PR, and others. For more information, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

