Greenhouse Appoints Emily Rollins to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, announced today that it has appointed Emily Rollins as a board member to help lead and build out the company's purpose, values and mission as the company continues to grow.

Emily is a strategic and thoughtful connector, with membership on the boards of companies such as Dolby Laboratories, Science 37 Holdings Inc., Dwolla Inc. and OpenSesame Inc. Prior to corporate board service, Emily had a 28-year career at Deloitte, where she served technology and life sciences companies and led firm-wide initiatives to recruit, develop and retain women and diverse professionals.

Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenhouse, said, "Emily provides decades of experience working on corporate boards as well as recruiting and leading DE&I initiatives herself. She is aligned with our mission in creating a positive impact and making the workforce more inclusive. We're excited to have her on board and advise us as we continue to grow."

Passionate about recruiting, development and promotion of professionals, Emily is aligned with Greenhouse's mission and knows that innovative, fast-growing private and public companies will invest in hiring:

"Greenhouse is a true people-first company, elevating inclusiveness and strategic hiring to help progressive businesses build stronger teams," said Emily Rollins. "I can't wait to support that mission in my role on the company's Board of Directors. The ability to find, hire and retain top talent will always be the most important success factor for businesses, and I believe Greenhouse has a vital role to play in helping companies unlock the full potential of people at work. I can't wait to be a part of this journey with Greenhouse."

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity ™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 800 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

