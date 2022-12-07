InventHelp Inventor Develops a Portable Wipe Dispenser (DNV-438)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional methods of building houses have a long and costly manufacturing process and is not available to everyone," said one of the inventors from Highlands Ranch, Colo., "our invention, the MODULAR HOUSE will provide a low cost, customizable and environmentally friendly way to build."

The patent-pending invention provides the means of building modern technological homes in a significantly reduced amount of time. It eliminates the traditional building construction materials typically used such as wood or metal as well as the common lengthy construction times and associated high costs. Customizable, convenient and functional it offers a home solution based on a family's requirements and provides a healthy, and environmentally friendly home that could assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

