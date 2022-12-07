Mission Bio partners with global pharma and academic institutions to demonstrate Tapestri® Platform's translational utility for precision therapeutics at ASH

Servier and leading academic labs presenting key clinical findings powered by Tapestri® likely to impact patient treatment, among 12 groups sharing data at the conference

Mission Bio will present on the single-cell multi-omics MRD landscape for AML in a company showcase on Sunday, Dec. 11

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, and multiple biopharma and academic partners are presenting data from the company's Tapestri® Platform on a range of topics at the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, beginning this weekend in New Orleans, LA. In all, Mission Bio and its partners will share 15 heme-oncology topics highlighting the use of single-cell DNA + protein multi-omics to better understand resistance mechanisms and drivers of relapse, improve identification of Measurable Residual Disease (MRD), and precisely characterize CAR T cell therapies. These include presentations from Servier Pharmaceuticals and researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) that demonstrate Tapestri's® ability to bridge the gap between translational research and precision therapeutics, providing a deeper understanding of the patient journey and unlocking novel therapeutic approaches. These include the following:

On Saturday, Dec. 10 , Servier will share new Phase 3 findings for the combination of its TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) plus azacitidine. Researchers identified potential mechanisms of acquired resistance in patients with IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using single-cell DNA sequencing with Tapestri ® .

On Monday, Dec. 12 , researchers from MSK will present data from Mission Bio's Single-cell Multi-omics MRD (scMRD) Assay for AML, highlighting its ability to detect clinically relevant variants missed by bulk next-generation sequencing in patient samples drawn following chemotherapy. The assay was also used to characterize both the mutational profile and immunophenotype of single cells, and to illustrate the clonal architecture distinguishing leukemic clones from preleukemic clones and hematopoietic clones.

On Sunday, Dec. 11 , Mission Bio's Senior Director for Clinical Applications, Aaron Llanso , will lead a Company Showcase giving an overview of the predictive power and potential clinical utility of the scMRD Assay, featuring data from the MSK team and researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer.

"Mission Bio has led the way into a new era for precision therapeutics with single-cell DNA + protein multi-omics," said Todd Druley, Chief Medical Officer at Mission Bio. "The first step was enabling discoveries in heterogeneous and dynamic diseases with implications for treatment. Today, biopharma partners are increasingly adopting the Tapestri® Platform for novel insights that inform late-stage clinical trials, stratifying patient populations and monitoring their disease progression, as well as ensuring product quality in targeted cell and gene therapies. And the latest findings in MRD outline a future where patient single-cell data potentially improves patient outcomes."

Mission Bio's in-person only Company Showcase, AML single-cell multi-omics minimal residual disease (scMRD) and the horizon of clinical utility , will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CT at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, Theater 6.

For a full list of presentations sharing data from Mission Bio's Tapestri® Platform, visit https://go.missionbio.com/ash-2022 . To meet us in person, please visit us all week at Booth 2014.

To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, please visit www.missionbio.com .

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri® Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri® is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri® Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

