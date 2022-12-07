SKF and Castrol partner to offer access to circular use of industrial lubricants

SKF and Castrol partner to offer access to circular use of industrial lubricants

The partnership involves offering 'Oil as a service' through the integration of the SKF RecondOil offer with Castrol's metalworking lubricants, enabling circular use of the lubricant fluid, reducing consumption while improving machine performance.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF continues to expand its RecondOil offer through a partnership agreement with Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands. The partnership will enable Castrol industrial customers to use integrated RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST) systems.

SKFs RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST) can be used in neat oil manufacturing processes. It reconditions used fluids and recirculates them back into the metalworking process, reducing consumption and handling of the oil, while improving machine performance in the process.

Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Businesses, says: "We recognise the importance of circularity within industrial processes, and our partnership with Castrol is another step towards making this a reality. By combining SKF RecondOil and Castrol lubrication fluid technology, we can offer `Oil as a service' solutions that help reduce waste, save energy and improve manufacturing processes."

Kamuran Yazganoglu, Vice President, Industrial, Marine and Energy at Castrol says: "We are committed to helping customers save waste, reduce carbon and improve people's lives. Our partnership with SKF RecondOil is a great example of how collaboration can further support customers to deliver on their sustainability goals."

The combined service will be offered through fee- and performance-based contracts, initially targeting the metalworking industry.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 74 852 million and the number of employees was 40,963. www.skf.com



® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 100 years.

Today, Castrol is helping drive sustainability with our Path360 strategy that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

To find out more about Castrol please visit www.castrol.com or contact bppress@bp.com.

Contact:

Theo Kjellberg, Press Relations Director

+46 31 337 65 76

theo.kjellberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3678850/1720696.pdf 20221207 SKF and Castrol partner to offer access to circular use of industrial lubricants

View original content:

SOURCE SKF