StoneLoads Partners with Loadsmart to Offer Instant Freight Quotes on Natural Stone Purchases Nationwide

The new partnership enables StoneLoads customers to buy full truckloads of natural stone and book freight in a single-point online transaction experience

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneLoads , the natural stone online marketplace, has partnered with Loadsmart, a freight technology company, to offer instant freight quotes on natural stone purchases from coast to coast. Now, StoneLoads customers can purchase full truckloads of natural stone online and receive instant flatbed freight quotes as part of their transaction experience.

"Since we launched StoneLoads in May 2022, the most frequent question we've been asked is when we're going to offer a freight solution. I'm happy to say that the day has finally come thanks to this partnership with Loadsmart," said StoneLoads CEO, Patrick Wells. "Across the country, StoneLoads customers can shop full truckloads of natural stone and book freight to ship their purchases all in the same checkout process. It's a one-of-a-kind service in the natural stone industry that resolves a widespread logistical pain point."

StoneLoads is a digital marketplace enabling quarries and natural stone fabricators across the United States to list truckloads of products for landscape supply yards and other distributors to shop. Now, when a purchaser is working through StoneLoads' online checkout process, they can receive an instant quote and book freight brokered by Loadsmart's extensive network of trucking partners across the country.

"This partnership with StoneLoads is a perfect application for Loadsmart technology, providing StoneLoads buyers with a one-stop purchasing journey," said Giovanni Battistella, VP of Product at Loadsmart. "We are excited to work together to bring the shipping experience that modern customers have come to expect to the natural stone industry."

Launched in May 2022, StoneLoads is the natural stone industry's only online marketplace boasting a coast-to-coast footprint. With full truckloads of products currently available in more than 20 states , distributors shopping from anywhere in the lower 48 states can have orders shipped directly to them.

About StoneLoads:

At StoneLoads, we connect natural stone quarries and fabricators with landscape supply yards, empowering them to complete orders seamlessly online. Our team has a lengthy history in the natural stone industry, and we leveraged our know-how to build a platform that simplifies one of the most problematic experiences facing our peers: getting fast access to products ready to purchase.

About Loadsmart:

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages technology and logistics data to build efficiency around how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing comprehensive logistics technology with deep-seated freight industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels business growth, simplifies operations and increases efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com . Move more with less.

