Brex Names Angela Crossman as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex today announced the appointment of Angela Crossman as Chief People Officer. As the newest member of the Brex executive team, Crossman is chartered with leading Brex's People organization around the globe and across the full employee lifecycle.

Crossman brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Brex. With an MBA from Wharton, she started her career in strategy and business operations, which prepared her well to be a strategic partner to the CEO and to build world class teams. She was most recently the Chief People Officer at wellness startup Noom. Prior to that, Crossman was the EVP of Talent, Operations and Global People Analytics at Bain & Company, a top management consulting firm.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Angela as Brex's Chief People Officer," said Henrique Dubugras, co-Founder and co-CEO of Brex. "Angela is an exceptional leader and has valuable experience at scaling high-growth startups as well as leading larger organizations. Brex wouldn't be where it is today without our employees and we're thrilled to have Angela come in to foster an environment that helps them feel connected, supported, and set up to do the best work of their careers."

In 2020, Brex became a remote-first company allowing employees to work from anywhere, and now more than 45% of Brex employees live in locations outside of its prior office hubs. Crossman will help Brex continue to evolve and lead as an incredible place to work for top talent as work becomes more globally distributed.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brex as its Chief People Officer. I was immediately drawn to Brex's values and mission because at its core it's about solving a real business need for growing companies and doing it an employee-centric way, something I am deeply passionate about. Brex has a fantastic culture and impressive talent in every function across the company. I am excited to help build upon such a strong foundation," said Crossman.

Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they're free to focus on big dreams and fast growth. We proudly serve fast-growing companies, including startups and larger companies, and many of America's most beloved public brands.

