RYU Apparel Inc. Announces Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company") announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission has issued a "failure to file" cease trade order in respect of the Company's securities under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO").

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the November 29, 2022 filing deadline.

The Company has experienced unforeseen delays in finalizing the Required Filings which resulted from the Company's recent move of its head office from Vancouver to Toronto. The Company is diligently working to complete the Required Filings before the end of December 2022.

On Behalf of the Board,

RYU Apparel Inc.

"Cesare Fazari"

Cesare Fazari, CEO

Tel: 416-434-5750

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.