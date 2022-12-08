SERENA WILLIAMS INTRODUCES WILL PERFORM, A MODERN APPROACH TO RECOVERY

A Collection of Topical Pain Relief and Daily Muscle Care Solutions Designed to Redefine Recovery and Ritualize Self-Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a groundbreaking follow-up to her evolution from tennis, legendary champion, entrepreneur, designer, founder and managing partner, Serena Williams has teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery – as both a concept and a category. Intended for athletes and anyone leading an active lifestyle, the launch assortment will include five products, spanning four categories: WILL Relieve™, WILL Cool™, WILL Rest™ and WILL Soothe™. The Relieve and Cool products offer pain relief while the Soothe and Rest products offer daily skin and muscle care. This unique lineup is intended to elevate the current recovery category's usage occasions as well as create new usage occasions that bridge the gap between performance and self-care in everyday life. Williams' co-Founders are Hank Mercier, a seasoned CPG executive and Will Perform's CEO, and Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand method, nutrition brand OLLY and First Aid brand Welly. Will Perform launches DTC December 8th and at Target stores and on Target.com beginning December 18th.

Courtesy of Will Perform PBC. (PRNewswire)

"Recovery has played an integral role in my performance and professional success. It's a practice that can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle. That belief is what inspired us to develop a line of products that targets your muscles and can be incorporated into your daily self-care routine," says Williams.

Williams has often credited her recovery practice as having been a key ingredient in her performance over the years, with her daily recovery rituals helping her enjoy prolonged and sustained professional success. In conceptualizing and developing Will Perform, she drew on the experience of her nearly three-decade-long athletic career to add something to the category that she knew first-hand was underrepresented. Williams and the team considered a long list of factors including formula efficacy, ingredients, design, application, and scent to create a line of products that could be enjoyed as part of an everyday routine. By doing so, Will Perform is reframing recovery as performance care, a subtle but significant shift that Williams hopes will invite both athletes and anyone with an active lifestyle to adopt the practice to ensure active and healthy lifestyles.

"I love transforming the mundane into a new experience that consumers will be excited to incorporate into their daily lives," says Co-Founder Eric Ryan. "You can't expect people to adopt a ritual if it's not enjoyable, and that's where Will Perform feels truly disruptive. These are beautifully designed and thoughtfully formulated self-care products that consumers will look forward to using."

With Will Perform's collection of accessible treatments, it's now easier than ever to create space in life for holistic and routine performance solutions. There is no charge without recharge™.

Will Perform's launch assortment includes:

WILL Relieve Pain Relief Roll-On and Spray, $12.99 - 3 oz., 4 o.z.

WILL Cool Cooling Pain Relief Roll-On, $12.99 - 3 oz.

WILL Soothe Daily Muscle Soothing Lotion, $15.99 , 6 oz.

WILL Rest Nightly Muscle Recovery Lotion, $12.99 , 3 oz.

ABOUT WILL PERFORM PBC:

Will Perform Public Benefit Corporation is an active lifestyle recovery brand with the goal of helping every athlete to perform their best. Co-Founded by Serena Williams, the brand is redefining recovery as Performance Care through a modern take on topical pain relief and unique daily and nightly muscle recovery solutions. With an authentic and inclusive point of view, and a lineup of thoughtfully-designed, clean, cruelty-free products, Will Perform PBC aims to make recovery a welcomed ritual in our daily life so we can stay active and healthy. The brand is available online and through select retailer partnerships. Learn more by visiting www.willperform.com .

