Stretch Zone Coins the First Ever National Stretching Day

Revolutionary Wellness Brand Encourages Everyone to Make a Pledge to Stretch on Dec. 11

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading authority on stretching, Stretch Zone, is asking people across the nation to stretch their way to feeling better.

Beginning in 2022 and every year thereafter, Dec. 11 will be celebrated as National Stretching Day. The day is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of practitioner assisted-stretching and how incorporating it into one's daily routine makes everyday movements more efficient. It also aims to bring attention to Stretch Zone's patented strapping system which stabilizes the body and elevates the clients' stretch experience.

"The whole reason I started Stretch Zone is it was sparked from watching my grandfather becoming immobile because of his diabetes. It motivated me to develop a proprietary stretching method that I hoped would prevent others from having to see themselves and the people in their lives suffer in the same way," said Jorden Gold, founder and mastermind behind Stretch Zone's methodology. "Having a day dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of stretching is extremely meaningful to me — it feels like another way that we're able to celebrate my Pop-Pop and the influence he had on my life."

To further spread the message on the positive impact that practitioner assisted-stretching can have on an individual's well-being, Stretch Zone is asking people to share why they stretch and what they can do now as a result. Those who submit a video, 30-seconds or less, detailing their "I Can" story have a chance to win a $250 gift card to Stretch Zone.

"We're glad we get to honor Jorden's Pop-Pop in this way and put the spotlight on all our certified practitioners who are changing people's lives every day," said Tony Zaccario, president and CEO of Stretch Zone. "For those who have never experienced a proper stretch, National Stretching Day is an ideal opportunity to take advantage of Stretch Zone's free 30-minute stretch and understand why we continue to find ways to educate others on the importance of stretching."

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can spend quality time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience for clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

For more information about on Stretch Zone and National Stretching Day, visit www.stretchzone.com/nationalstretchingday/.

