Vandis Announces Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc has teamed with Arctic Wolf ®, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud pairs the power, speed, and scale of a cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organizations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework.

Vandis' security experts design tailored security solutions to protect clients' on-prem and cloud environments from threats and attacks. Adding the Arctic Wolf platform to Vandis' security portfolio gives clients access to 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that align to their business requirements.

"We are excited to have Vandis as a partner of Arctic Wolf to expand their security product portfolio. Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements Vandis' suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President of Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "With organizations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud allows customers to achieve not only world-class security operations, but also the protection and peace-of-mind that comes along with it."

"Cyberattacks are impacting companies of all sizes, and for companies with limited in-house resources in place, it is even more challenging for them to effectively detect and respond to these attacks," says Max Slygh, Chief Operating Officer of Vandis. "By partnering with Arctic Wolf, we can provide our clients access to security operations expertise while also giving them greater visibility of their security posture."

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is built on open XDR architecture that seamlessly ingests data from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud sources to deliver automated threat detection and response at scale. Leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, and Arctic Wolf's revolutionary Concierge Delivery Model, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ensures only verified security incidents are escalated to customers, effectively eliminating alert fatigue, and providing internal security resources with the time needed to focus on improving their overall security posture.

About Vandis

Vandis provides Managed Services and IT Solutions to optimize the security and performance of network infrastructures, on-prem and in the cloud. Our solutions are designed to meet each organization's unique needs and goals. For over 39 years Vandis delivers comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

