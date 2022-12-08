Vertimass Partners with Team to Convert Carbon Dioxide into Jet Fuel through Danish Government Award

Renewable energy company is part of a consortium to receive $1.35 million USD.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertimass, with the mission to commercialize breakthrough sustainable fuels that reduce carbon emissions, announced today that a consortium with whom it is partnering has been awarded approximately $1.35 million to pilot the conversion of green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into sustainable aviation fuel. The funds were granted by the Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme (EUDP) in Denmark.

Vertimass Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vertimass LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The conversion of carbon dioxide – a major greenhouse gas contributor – into jet fuel and other hydrocarbons can play a vital role in reducing the carbon footprint for transportation," said Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman. "We are honored to be part of this award and look forward to working with all of the organizations involved."

The research project is a collaboration among a group of organizations, including Kosan Gas, European Energy, Aalborg University, Port of Aalborg, Aalborg Airport, Hydrogen Valley, and Vertimass. Each company will oversee a different step in the process, working together to transform carbon dioxide into jet fuel. Kosan Gas, the Nordic region's leading gas supplier, will sell coproduced renewable LPG; Aalborg Airport will use the sustainable jet fuel; European Energy, a leading developer of green energy solutions, will convert the carbon dioxide into methanol; and Vertimass will convert the methanol into jet fuel.

The total budget, including partner contributions, is $2.5 million.

About Vertimass' Technology

Vertimass technology sustainably produces vital jet, gasoline, and diesel fuels and chemicals from ethanol, methanol, and other renewable alcohols with high yields that can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to sourcing these products from petroleum. The simplicity of the Vertimass single reaction system results in low capital and operating costs. The compatibility of Vertimass fuels and chemicals with the existing infrastructure makes possible production of low-cost, low-carbon fuels for everything, everyone, and everywhere. This Consolidated Alcohol Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) technology originated from Oak Ridge National Laboratories operated by UT-Battelle, with Vertimass obtaining worldwide exclusive rights in 2014 and advancing the technology for commercial applicability.

About Vertimass LLC

Vertimass LLC is based in Irvine, California. The mission of Vertimass LLC is to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol. For more information, visit www.vertimass.com.

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such an offer may only be made by means of an offering document that must accompany or precede this information. There is no assurance that this strategy will succeed to meet its objectives. All investments have risk including loss of investment; please see the risk factors section of the offering document. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertimass LLC