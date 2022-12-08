Weee! Hires John Burry As Chief Merchandising Officer

Retail industry veteran to combine merchandising experience and innovation perspective to scale Weee!'s unique ethnic e-grocery vision

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weee! ( www.sayweee.com ), the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, today announced that merchandising veteran John Burry has joined the company as Chief Merchandising Officer. Burry brings a wealth of experience building innovative brands, products and services that will be invaluable as Weee! continues to expand its immersive, social shopping experience.

Burry's career includes over 20 years with one of the world's largest food retailers, Tesco PLC. During that time, he held a number of roles across merchandising, marketing and general management. In 2013 he was appointed global director of Innovation & Futures at Tesco, leading the development of new innovation networks focused on shifts in customer behavior and related technology. Prior to that, he helped develop Tesco's retail businesses in the UK, Europe and the U.S. where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Customer Officer. Following his time at Tesco, he has advised a wide variety of brands, private equity and venture funds, and early stage businesses on acquisition, growth and general strategy. Burry will bring a unique combination of merchandising skill and innovative thinking to Weee!, overseeing an in-house team that is bringing the brand vision to life.

"I'm excited to be joining Weee! at such an important time," said Burry. "Larry and the team have built a very special business, with a uniquely differentiated product assortment. I'm looking forward to working with the team here and all of our vendors to unleash our full potential. Great products, coupled with a high level of customer insight and a strong technology platform gives me real confidence about what can be achieved over the next few years."

Weee! is the only platform of its kind to offer a customized experience across multiple cultures and cuisines including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, and Mexican. Customers can shop for more than 15,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with new products added every week nationwide. Burry will play a leadership role in the further development and execution of the Weee! experience as the brand continues to advance its food-at-home offerings.

"We are excited to have John join the Weee! team as we revolutionize the e-grocery experience while meeting the massively underserved needs of ethnic communities throughout the U.S.," said Larry Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Weee! "His experience blending the capabilities of one of the world's largest retailers with his entrepreneurial mindset will be an invaluable asset as we look ahead to future growth."

About Weee!

Weee! is the leading Asian and Hispanic e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery. Since its inception, Weee! has received $800M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.

For more information, please visit www.sayweee.com/en or follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

