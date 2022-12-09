Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Develop Their First Hispanic Campaign "Coach Mom" for the Tucson SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has developed its first original creative campaign with new U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights the power of Hispanic moms in passionately keeping their family on track while showcasing Hyundai's bestselling SUV Tucson, and its ability to help young, transitional families accomplish it all. Running through December 2022, the rolling launch integrates Spanish-language television, radio and digital.

Hyundai Coach Mom | Screen grab of Hyundai’s TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications to promote the 2023 Tucson, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The "Coach Mom" campaign showcases special moments in Hispanic culture and the beauty of connection and resilience.

"Our inaugural campaign with Lopez Negrete opens the dialogue with Hispanic segments to unite with life's most memorable moments," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Tucson's gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models offer Hispanic families, which skew younger, a journey like no other, both in their vehicle and within their life stage. The all-new creative allows the Hyundai brand to communicate Tucson features in a more genuine way."

The "Coach Mom" campaign showcases special moments in Hispanic culture and the beauty of connection and resilience to overcome any challenge. Hyundai Tucson takes the spotlight with its effective ability to transport the Hispanic consumer and family by highlighting the vehicle's interior detail, intuitive technology, and safety. It was also a chance to go beyond the conversation of cars and to celebrate important and life-changing moments with loved ones.

"Riding in a car with family and friends may be a part of everyday life, but it's also a means of bringing us together, where memories are made, bonds strengthened, and experiences lived in any given mile. The campaign reflects how Latina moms lead and push their young ones to success, while using Hyundai's best-selling Tucson SUV to get the job done. It's a wonderful recipe of empathy, enthusiasm, and technology. We're proud to shine light on moments like these with Hyundai," stated Alex López Negrete, president, and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications.

In addition to the strategic creative and media strategy with Lopez Negrete, young Latina director Isis Malpica brought a unique spin and culturally relevant insights to bring the campaign vision to life. The creative In development includes an upcoming anthemic campaign for the Hyundai brand.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America