Mainstream Renewable Power, Ocean Winds and Statkraft Sign Collaboration MoU with Aker Solutions for Floating Wind at Utsira Nord in Norway

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the global renewable energy company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, Ocean Winds and Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aker Solutions, in Norway to collaborate on offshore wind at Utsira Nord. Mainstream, Ocean Winds and Statkraft are in a consortium to pursue an application to develop floating wind power at the Utsira Nord license area in 2023.

The consortium and Aker Solutions will together develop sustainable and cost-efficient technologies which include design, construction, fabrication and installation initiatives and other innovative solutions and new technology to lower costs. The collaboration aims to further develop capabilities across the Norwegian supply chain and strengthen Norway's competitiveness in floating wind.

Combining Mainstream's offshore wind development experience and five decades of North Sea expertise in offshore development, execution, and marine operations as a member of the Aker group of companies, the experience of Ocean Winds in developing, building, and operating bottom-fixed and floating offshore winds farms globally, and Statkraft's deep expertise in renewable energy development, operations and management, the consortium covers the full value chain from development to delivery of offshore clean energy to market.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds, the ENGIE and EDPR joint venture dedicated to offshore wind, are currently developing two projects with an estimated capacity of 3 GW of floating offshore wind in the United Kingdom and South Korea. Statkraft and Mainstream have a separate and well-established partnership for the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind in Norway.

Aker Solutions is an integrated solutions, products and services provider to the global energy industry with expertise and execution capacity in Norway through its expansive yards, world class production line and its strong network of suppliers and subcontractors.

Tove Røskaft, Head of Offshore Wind at Mainstream, said: "The offshore wind journey is just getting started in Norway and innovative collaboration models are needed to ensure we position Norway competitively in offshore wind. We believe that bringing together the strengths from across the Aker group, along with those of our partners Ocean Winds and Statkraft, will position Utsira Nord at the forefront of the floating wind industry globally, while bringing broad benefits to Norway through new jobs, new technology and new green energy."

Oscar Diaz, Chief EPCI Officer, Ocean Winds, said: "As a pioneer in the floating offshore wind sector with more than 10 years of experience from development to operations, Ocean Winds is looking forward to working together with Norwegian partners and suppliers to build a successful supply chain and create enriching opportunities."

David Flood, SVP Offshore Wind in Statkraft, said: "Statkraft is pursuing an industrial role for offshore wind in the North Sea, and Norway is a crucial market for our strategy. Teaming up with Aker Solutions gives a strong push for the consortium in our ambitions to develop Utsira Nord and the market for offshore wind in Norway and demonstrates our commitment to utilizing Norwegian competence and progressing the Norwegian supply chain for international competition."

Stephen Bull, EVP Renewables, Aker Solutions, said: "Floating offshore wind is a huge industrial opportunity for the supply chain to collaborate and build on the decades of offshore expertise developed in the North Sea. Together with the consortium, we have the experience, innovation and cost-competitive models required to deliver the next full-scale floating offshore wind farm in Norway and take the industry to new, unexplored depths. We are excited to build a partnership focused solely on driving forward the next chapter in Norway's energy legacy, whilst contributing to the government's 2050 net-zero target."

Utsira Nord, an area off the coast of Haugesund in western Norway, is known for having consistently strong winds. Offshore wind is a rapidly maturing renewable energy technology that is poised to play an important role in the future energy system and the partners are ready to pursue the possibilities in the Utsira Nord license area.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mainstream: maria.knudsen@mainstreamrp.com

Ocean Winds: josemiguel.mesa@oceanwinds.com

Statkraft: geir.fuglseth@statkraft.com

Aker Solutions: rebecca.cox@akersolutions.com

ABOUT THE UTSIRA NORD CONSORTIUM

Mainstream Renewable Power, Ocean Winds and Statkraft are partnering in the upcoming Utsira Nord tender process to develop floating offshore wind in Norway. Together, we have unparalleled expertise in the development and operations of floating offshore wind farms, a long track record in industry development and transformation, and broad experience from Norwegian and global energy markets.

To learn more, visit our consortium website: www.utsiraoffshorewind.com

ABOUT MAINSTREAM RENEWABLE POWER

Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), with a global project portfolio of more than 29 GW, is a leading pure-play renewable energy company with a presence across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Employing over 700 people across 20 markets, Mainstream has raised more than EUR 3.0 billion in project finance to date. In May 2021, Norway-based Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream and, in April 2022, Japan-based Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined Aker Horizons as a long-term strategic investor.

In addition to bringing forward industrial-scale onshore wind and solar projects around the world, we are advancing gigawatt-scale offshore wind projects in Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Ireland, the UK, the US, and Sweden. The company's growth trajectory and offshore wind ambition accelerated in 2022 with the integration of Aker Offshore Wind, combining world-class development and industrialization capabilities through Aker group companies with Mainstream's strong development and execution track record. Mainstream has developed approximately 20% of the UK's offshore wind capacity either in construction or operation including the world's largest offshore operating wind farm in at Hornsea. Further to our ambition in the floating wind market, the company holds preferential rights to bankable floating foundation technology through ownership in Principle Power. Mainstream is currently developing a net capacity of 1.3 GW of floating offshore wind in Scotland and South Korea and 1.23 GW of fixed bottom offshore wind in Vietnam.

Follow us on LinkedIn and @MainstreamRP on Twitter. For more information, visit www.mainstreamrp.com

ABOUT OCEAN WINDS

Ocean Winds (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on its belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, OW develops, finances, builds and operates offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDP and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development; OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. In 2022, OW's offshore wind gross capacity already operating, contracted or with grid connection rights granted reaches 16.6 GW.

OW, headquartered in Madrid, is currently present in 8 countries, and primarily targets markets in Europe, the United States, selected parts of Asia, and Brazil.

More information: www.oceanwinds.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

ABOUT STATKRAFT

Statkraft is Europe's largest renewable energy generator and energy market access provider, and a global company in renewable power production and energy market operations.

We have extensive capability from the development and operation of global onshore wind and experience in significant offshore wind projects in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

We provide leading analysis of power market and power systems, including forecasts, operational and financial risks, and we have broad experience in managing and optimizing renewable energy plants and assets around the world.

More information: www.statkraft.com

ABOUT AKER SOLUTIONS

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit: www.akersolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aker Horizons