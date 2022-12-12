2023 Carewell Caregiver Awards Nominations Now Open for All Family Caregivers

Sponsored by Tranquility®, the awards celebrate the unsung heroes of family care.

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell, the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, has opened nominations for its third annual Carewell Caregiver Awards, which spotlight the efforts of outstanding caregivers across the nation and highlight their selfless commitment and the essential role they play in society.

Carewell logo (PRNewswire)

Nominations for the 2023 Carewell Caregiving Awards sponsored by Tranquility are now open.

Sponsored by Tranquility – makers of premium superabsorbent incontinence care products – this year's program features six award categories to highlight the full caregiving spectrum, as it may look different for each family. The categories and their respective prizes include:

Caregiver of the Year - $5,000 : Recognizes an unpaid family caregiver that goes above and beyond their responsibilities to care for a loved one or friend.

Gen Z Caregiver Hero - $1,000 : A caregiver born between 1997 and 2004 providing unpaid care for a family member or friend.

Family Caregiver Hero - $1,000 : A caregiver that provides care for a parent, grandparent, sibling, or another immediate member family.

Companion Caregiver Hero - $1,000 : Someone providing unpaid care for a non-relative.

Parent Caregiver Hero - $1,000 : A parent acting as a caregiver for their child, regardless of age.

People's Caregiver - $1,000 : The winner will be selected via votes from the caregiving community. To qualify, the nominee must have an Instagram or Facebook profile.

"Family caregivers are the backbone of our society, caring for us when we need it most," said Bianca Padilla, CEO and Co-founder of Carewell. "Yet, they rarely receive the recognition and support they deserve. We're proud to work with Tranquility to provide some financial relief via the award prizes and showcase their inspiring stories of love and commitment."

As fierce caregiver advocates focused on improving the lives of caregivers, Carewell launched the Carewell Caregiver Awards three years ago to acknowledge this often invisible workforce. The awards celebrate the family caregivers who go above and beyond to prioritize their loved ones and underscore the pressing need for caregiver support.

"We are proud to support Carewell's efforts to recognize and bring awareness to this often-overlooked group of heroes," said Ann Hertzfeld, PBE's Vice President of Research and Development. "We believe people deserve incontinence solutions that address their unique needs and alleviate struggles, so they can experience tranquility. We innovate and design products around caregivers' needs, so together we can improve quality of life."

To submit a nomination for an outstanding, unpaid family caregiver, visit Carewell.com/CCA2023. You may nominate yourself or someone you know. Submissions close on January 17th, 2023, and winners will be announced on February 17th.

About Carewell

Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fast-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit Carewell.com.

About Tranquility

Tranquility, the flagship brand of Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., is a leader in high-performance incontinence care products. Inspired by personal experiences with loved ones who deserved better incontinence solutions, we relentlessly perfect the most absorbent products to deliver Real Life Protection for real, everyday demands. For more information about Tranquility, call 1.866.865.6101, visit www.tranquilityproducts.com or follow us on Facebook @TranquilityProducts.

Carewell Media Contact:

Dora Williams

Public Relations Manager

Dora.Williams@Carewell.com

306-726-6585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carewell