ABMS Names John H. Sudduth as its New Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician Board Certification in the United States, has named John H. Sudduth, CISSP, PMP as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

(PRNewswire)

In his role as CIO, Mr. Sudduth will oversee all aspects of the operations of the Information Services department. He will also support ABMS' strategic initiatives and provide guidance to Member Boards on their technology needs.

Mr. Sudduth previously served as CIO for a public utility, where he had oversight of the utility's information technology as it related to strategy, policy, support, and operations. In addition, he served on the Executive Team, which was responsible for developing and executing the organization's information technology strategic plan.

Mr. Sudduth also served as CIO for the Illinois Department of Public Health, where he was also responsible for developing and implementing the agency's information technology strategic plan. He leveraged modern technology to drive efficient health care outcomes by coordinating with public health agencies across Illinois. Mr. Sudduth utilized best practice Business Process Mapping methodologies to lead efforts to document and re-engineer business processes throughout the Agency.

Mr. Sudduth holds several technical and professional certifications, including Project Management Professional Microsoft Certified Information Technology Professional (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), and (Certified in Risk and Information Security Control).

Mr. Sudduth holds a Master of Science in Information System Security and a Bachelor of Science in Organization Behavior, both from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties