Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Mahowald Insurance, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Mahowald Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1930, Mahowald is a retail insurance agency offering commercial and personal products, employee benefit packages and risk management services for clients across the Midwest. Bob Mahowald, Jr., and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Midwest region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Mahowald has an outstanding reputation as a fourth-generation broker whose health care market expertise will enhance our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mahowald to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

