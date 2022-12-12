INSPIRED SIGNS LONG-TERM EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH PADDY POWER SECURING ENTIRE UK BETTING SHOP ESTATE

Paddy Power to Procure Approximately 1,400 Vantage™ Cabinets in New Contract

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today announced a new exclusive long-term contract with Paddy Power, a UK-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 350 betting shops in the UK and is a central brand within Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR), a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider.

As part of this agreement, Inspired will exclusively provide Paddy Power with fully integrated managed services for its entire UK estate of approximately 1,400 terminals, including installation, remote and field technology support, as well as content and platform deployment.

Paddy Power has further committed to the procurement of ~1,400 new Vantage™ server based gaming ready cabinets throughout 2023. The latest addition to the Inspired VLT family, Vantage is powered by an intelligent operating system featuring a modern and intuitive next-generation menu with functionality that drives player game recommendations based on playing sessions.

"Paddy Power does an exceptional job operating its UK betting shop estate, which tends to contain premium locations, and we are thrilled to partner with such a premier provider," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We have a great relationship with Paddy Power and this agreement, including the provision of our new Vantage terminal, improves their product offering and drives revenue growth, while also reducing operational costs. This is a prime example of how the transformation of our footprint in the UK from a hardware-centric capital-intensive business model to a managed services, content and platform, asset-light model can be mutually beneficial for the evolution of the industry."

"We have an excellent partnership with Inspired which has developed over many years," said Vince Bateson, Head of Retail Gaming for Paddy Power. "Our customers know and trust Inspired's product and we're delighted to be able to enhance our offering with the very latest terminal and the very best technology. Inspired's Vantage terminal has performed exceptionally well in our trials and is a perfect fit with our strategic goal of providing our customers with the best possible experience in our retail shops."

