3rd Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Program Recognizes Four Partner Districts for Commitment to Stakeholders

Edupoint announced this year's grant recipients at its Synergy Connect National Users Conference in November

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, announced this year's Synergy Achievement Awards recipients at its Synergy Connect National Users Conference last month at the Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual awards program recognizes exceptional application of Synergy functionality to significantly benefit district stakeholders.

Four districts were selected as 2022 award winners. Cobb County School District (GA) and Bassett Unified School District (CA) were awarded $5,000 technology grants, and Chesapeake Public Schools (VA) and Loudoun County Public Schools (VA) were awarded $2,500 technology grants.

"It's a pleasure each year to see how our Synergy Achievement Awards nominees are applying Synergy features and capabilities to fit their districts' unique needs," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "I am happy to congratulate this year's winners, who were selected in recognition of their commitment to maximizing the Synergy modules they have licensed and making everyday tasks easier for all users."

The 2022 awards program received nominations from Edupoint partner districts of all sizes across the country.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.

