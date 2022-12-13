"BETTY WHITE'S PEARLS OF WISDOM: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure" Written by Lifelong Confidante Patty Sullivan Available Now Nationwide

Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom Celebrates the Life of America's Golden Girl ahead of the One Year Anniversary of Her Passing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom (Forefront Books Distributed by Simon & Schuster) written by lifelong confidante and family member Patty Sullivan, was released today to rave reviews and accolades.

"…this is such a heartwarming read, to have the opportunity to share these amazing moments with one of the most loved Hollywood stars we have known, from the perspective of a friend and her family, we get to know more about Betty White and how much of an amazing human being she was…"

"Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom by Patty Sullivan is a beautiful and intimate tribute to a beloved icon from the perspective of a very close and cherished friend…."

"The author did such a good job of making this book be about Betty. Not trying to sell millions of copies and get rich and famous. The book is a tribute and celebration of life for Betty White. I highly recommend this to fans of Betty that want to see the Betty off camera and learn more about her."

"It's clear that this book was a labor of love for Patty Sullivan. It's written in a gentle, rich, beautiful style. The love expressed is contagious! Reading Tip: I enjoyed one "Pearl" each evening during my last-cup-of-tea and winding down time. It was a pleasant way to spend time in the company of a woman we all miss dearly. I highly recommend reading this during your own quiet, contemplative times."

"This book, is a book that I savored, like Betty savored life, I took my time reading, and did enjoy her pearls of wisdom. It is a reminder that life is what you make it, she lived every minute of her life and she stayed true to herself. She was an inspiration."

"I've been a fan of Betty White and respected her work with animals. Through Patty and Tom's eyes, I was given a glimpse of the real Betty and fell in love with her kindness, spirit and touching pearls of wisdom."

"We all know Betty as an actress & animal lover, but this book showed us what it was like to simply be her friend. The author does a tremendous job talking about how their friendship came to be and gave little tidbits about Betty's life, her 2 biggest loves, Allen & animals, and showed her quick humor. This is a must-read for any Betty White fans."

In Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom, author Patty Sullivan reveals to the world how remarkable of a woman Betty truly was. Patty met Betty in the late 1960s, and "her Sullivans"—Patty; her husband, Tom (whom Betty played matchmaker to); and their two children—became Betty's adopted family, enjoying a rich relationship and amazing closeness for 53 years, until Betty's final days. Through the intimate stories Patty shares, we see Betty's fun-loving banter over a game of Scrabble, her wisdom imparted on a moonlit Christmas sleigh ride, and her passionate advocacy for all members of the animal kingdom.

In honor of Betty White's extraordinary lifelong love of animals, proceeds from the book will benefit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, one of the icon's cherished wildlife conservation efforts.

BETTY WHITE'S PEARLS OF WISDOM: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure is available at retailers nationwide including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Target.com, BooksaMillion.com (December 13, 2022 - ISBN 9781637631645 - Jacketed Hardcover, $27.00).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Patty Sullivan was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Tucson, where she attended the University of Arizona. During a summer spent on Cape Cod, she met her husband, Tom Sullivan, who was attending Harvard at the time but pursuing a career in the music business. At the same time, they met Allen Ludden and Betty White, who became mentors and beloved lifetime friends, inspiring Tom and Patty's own loving marriage of 53 years. Tom and Patty have two grown children, Blythe and Tom Jr.

While raising their family, Patty traveled with Tom for his music concerts and television appearances, as well as thousands of motivational speaking engagements across the country. Along the way, she served her community in many capacities. One of the most important to her is the organization she founded to support the Blind Children's Center of Los Angeles, which has raised more than $10 million to date. Equally important is her longtime commitment to Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital; as a Trustee Emeritus she continues to serve on their Ministry Board and Mission Community Health Committee.

Patty has had a wonderfully full life and along the way, was blessed with an incredible relationship with the remarkable Betty White, her mentor and surrogate mother, prompting her to write this loving tribute, Betty White's Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure.

